FIA Gujranwala Arrests 68 Human Traffickers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala zone has intensified its operations against human trafficking, resulting in the arrest of 68 human traffickers sofar in the current month.
A spokesperson for the FIA said, among those arrested, eight are proclaimed offenders.
Additionally, 10 individuals involved in the boat tragedy in Greece had also been
apprehended.
The FIA seized illegal properties worth Rs 260 million belonging to human
traffickers and frozen bank accounts worth over Rs 40 million.
The FIA immigration department continues its rigorous passenger screening process
at the Sialkot Airport. Over the past month, 135 passengers had been offloaded, including
10 who were found to be involved in using fake documents and begging. Of these, three were
arrested for begging and seven for using fraudulent documents.
The accused had been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujranwala for
further investigation.
During this month, an attempt of three fugitives, wanted by the Punjab Police, to flee
abroad was successfully thwarted. These individuals were on the stop list and were wanted
by the police in Rawalpindi, Kamoke, and Sialkot for serious criminal cases.
They were later handed over to police officials.
Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said the crackdown on individuals involved
in boat accidents continued, and operations against human trafficking networks have been
further intensified.
He confirmed that strict monitoring of passengers was ongoing at the Sialkot Airport, with their
travel records being thoroughly reviewed.
He emphasized that the zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking was being implemented
and those responsible for boat tragedies will be given severe punishments.
Qadir reiterated that international human trafficking networks will be completely eradicated.
