FIA Gujranwala Arrests Key Suspect Of Libya Boat Tragedy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM

FIA Gujranwala arrests key suspect of Libya boat tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala zone arrested a key suspect

involved in the tragic Libya boat incident.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Ghulam Murtaza, was

apprehended during a targeted raid in Bhera, Sargodha.

The suspect is found to be involved in the illegal smuggling of innocent

citizens abroad.

The accused, Murtaza, is also connected to the trafficking of minor children for illegal

overseas migration. The children trafficked by Murtaza who were being sent to Italy,

remained missing.

The FIA officials revealed that Murtaza had collected over 7.

1 million rupees from various

individuals, promising to send them illegally to Italy through unauthorised routes.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and investigations are underway.

The FIA authorities have also launched further raids to apprehend other individuals

involved in the trafficking network.

Director FIA Gujranwala zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said all resources were being deployed

to apprehend the remaining criminals. He emphasised: "We will not tolerate anyone exploiting

the lives of innocent people. Those found guilty will face strict legal action based

on solid evidence."

