Open Menu

FIA Gujranwala Busts Hawala-Hundi Network

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM

FIA Gujranwala busts Hawala-Hundi network

The FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala busted a network of Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala busted a network of Hawala Hundi and illegal Currency exchange.

According to officials, the FIA team arrested Idrees Ahmed, an accused involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange, during the operation. Rs. 5.6 million local currency, 31,557 US dollars, 105,861 Saudi riyals, 13,200 Euros were recovered from the accused.

According to the FIA, 67,700 Turkish lira, 1,585 UAE Dirhams, 1,535 British Pounds, 10,000 Korean Yuan, 161 Omani riyals, 240 Australian Dollars and 200 Qatari Riyals were also recovered from the accused.

Authorities further said that Swiss francs, Malaysian Ringgit, Kuwaiti and Bahraini dinars were also recovered from the suspect. The total value of the recovered currency is more than 27 million Pakistani rupees. mobile phones and checkbooks were also recovered from the suspect.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile UAE Saudi Gujranwala Lira Circle Currency Exchange Federal Investigation Agency Hundi From Million

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of coun ..

Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to succe ..

Aurangzeb reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to successfully complete 37-month IMF ..

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopian embassy honors ‘Champions of Ethio-Pak ..

Ethiopian embassy honors ‘Champions of Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity’ for streng ..

2 minutes ago
 Attempt to drive wedge between public, Armed Force ..

Attempt to drive wedge between public, Armed Forces will never succeed: Formatio ..

2 minutes ago
 2nd anniversary of constable Shahid observed

2nd anniversary of constable Shahid observed

2 minutes ago
 Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari rememb ..

Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered

7 minutes ago
Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost u ..

Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of ..

Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..

12 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University ..

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..

7 minutes ago
 Officials decide to continue combing operations in ..

Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post ..

Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan