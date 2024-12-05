FIA Gujranwala Busts Hawala-Hundi Network
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala busted a network of Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala busted a network of Hawala Hundi and illegal Currency exchange.
According to officials, the FIA team arrested Idrees Ahmed, an accused involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange, during the operation. Rs. 5.6 million local currency, 31,557 US dollars, 105,861 Saudi riyals, 13,200 Euros were recovered from the accused.
According to the FIA, 67,700 Turkish lira, 1,585 UAE Dirhams, 1,535 British Pounds, 10,000 Korean Yuan, 161 Omani riyals, 240 Australian Dollars and 200 Qatari Riyals were also recovered from the accused.
Authorities further said that Swiss francs, Malaysian Ringgit, Kuwaiti and Bahraini dinars were also recovered from the suspect. The total value of the recovered currency is more than 27 million Pakistani rupees. mobile phones and checkbooks were also recovered from the suspect.
Recent Stories
Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD
Aurangzeb reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to successfully complete 37-month IMF ..
Ethiopian embassy honors ‘Champions of Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity’ for streng ..
Attempt to drive wedge between public, Armed Forces will never succeed: Formatio ..
2nd anniversary of constable Shahid observed
Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered
Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan
Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..
Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..
Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ethiopian embassy honors ‘Champions of Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity’ for strengthening bilateral ti ..2 minutes ago
-
Attempt to drive wedge between public, Armed Forces will never succeed: Formation Commanders2 minutes ago
-
2nd anniversary of constable Shahid observed2 minutes ago
-
Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Service Centre in DHA12 minutes ago
-
Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committee12 minutes ago
-
National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards11 minutes ago
-
World Soil Day observed at UAF11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri11 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects11 minutes ago