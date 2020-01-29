FIA Gujranwala SI among three shot at, injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A sub-inspector of FIA Gujranwala and two others were shot at and injured when the FIA team raided the house of Malik Sajid Awan, an alleged human trafficker.

According to police, FIA SI Shabbir Hussain Cheema along with other officials raided the house of Malik Sajid Awan to arrest him for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking case.

The FIA team succeeded in arresting the accused but Saifullah and Rashid Awan sons of the accused allegedly opened fire on the team to get released their father.

As a result of which sub-inspector Shabbir Hussain Cheema, driver Qudratullah and a pedestrian Shafique sustained serious bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to Trauma Centre.

A case against the accused has been registered.

Raiding teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.