FIA Gujranwala zone releases performance report on actions against human traffickers, crime suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) In a comprehensive performance report, the FIA Gujranwala Zone revealed details of its recent actions against human traffickers, wanted individuals, and suspects involved in white-collar crimes.

The report highlights multiple successes and ongoing efforts by FIA officers in the region.

According to the report, the FIA Gujranwala Zone registered 27 cases against human traffickers last week, resulting in 17 arrests, including five high-profile suspects.

These arrests come amid intensified efforts to crack down on organized crime in the area.

Additionally, the FIA's Immigration branch in Sialkot offloaded 38 suspicious travelers, five of whom were reportedly en route to Gulf states and Iraq for begging.

Legal actions are being taken against such individuals, who officials say tarnish Pakistan’s image abroad.

The Immigration branch also intercepted several passengers attempting to travel with forged documents to Senegal, South Africa, Greece, and Italy. Strict legal measures are now underway against these suspects and those involved in their trafficking.

The Gujranwala Zone also addressed 78 inquiries filed by citizens regarding human trafficking, demonstrating the agency's commitment to public accountability and responsiveness.

Furthering its focus on financial crimes, the Gujranwala Zone has established an Anti-Money Laundering Circle, now fully operational to counter money laundering in the region.

In the past week, 27 inquiries were launched under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

To bolster investigative capabilities, the FIA has introduced regular training for officers, organized in collaboration with international institutions. This up-skilling aims to increase effectiveness in tackling complex cases.

Director FIA Abdul Qadir Qamar confirmed that the FIA Gujranwala Zone made 22 arrests last week across various operations. Five individuals were detained for involvement in electricity theft, and authorities managed to recover over 5.5 million rupees during these operations.

Qamar also emphasized the agency’s commitment to internal accountability, ensuring officers maintain the highest standards of integrity and dedication.

He affirmed that the FIA remains resolute in its mission to safeguard citizens, promising a firm response to human traffickers and criminal elements who endanger lives.

The FIA Gujranwala Zone is dedicated to utilizing all resources to deliver swift justice and continues its mission to provide timely assistance to the public.