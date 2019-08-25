FIA hands over murderer to Mela police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested an absconder wanted in a murder case from Abu Dhabi with the help of Interpol.

According to police, absconder Zafar Iqbal s/o Muhammad Rafique, resident of chak 18-SB had allegely killed Imtiaz Ahmed in 2006 over land dispute, in the precincts of Mela police station.

The accused had fled Abu Dhabi after committing crime.

Federal Investigation Agency handed over the accused to the Mela police at Islamabad Airport.