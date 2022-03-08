FIA has highest representation of female officers with 9.68 %: Dr Athar Waheed

Director Training Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr. Athar Waheed on Tuesday said the FIA was actively pursuing gender parity and has the highest representation of female officers with 9.68 per cent employment

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Director Training Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr. Athar Waheed on Tuesday said the FIA was actively pursuing gender parity and has the highest representation of female officers with 9.68 per cent employment.

Addressing at gender mainstreaming training workshop for female officers of FIA, Pakistan Customs and ANF organized by International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) on eve of International Women's Day, he said the FIA's aim was not only to ensure female representation, but to increase the number of key positions held by female officers.

Deputy Head of EU Delegation, Mr. Thomas Seiler highlighted that gender mainstreaming was not a short-term goal, but that it required a long-term perspective, as indicated by the Sustainable Development Goal 5 to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Therefore, it was important to cooperate, exchange lesson learnt and good practice between Pakistan border management agencies, but also with international partners, he added.

Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetanka acknowledged the initiatives of Pakistani law enforcement agencies, supported by international and non-governmental organisations, to increase women's participation in their ranks.

However, raising the number of female officers to figures comparable to the region's average, it was no less imperative to cultivate an environment enabling women to fully develop their potential and pursue their careers as their male colleagues do, he said.

An inter-agency workshop held here from 7-9 March 2022 exclusively for female officers from the involved services aimed at raising gender awareness, but also collected feedback on the working experiences and challenges faced by them.

The Federal Investigation Agency, Anti-Narcotics Force, Pakistan Customs and Police united to highlight the role of gender equality and awareness in national border management agencies in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here, gender awareness amongst Pakistan's border management agencies is vitally important for both the internal functioning, as well as the external operations of these agencies.

Female officials at Pakistan's national borders play an integral role, serving across the full range of different functions at different ranks.

Officers at the border crossing points are usually the first points of contact with a country for the foreigners who are visiting it for the first time. It is important they are seen as role models in their conduct, professionalism and attitude.

Positive trends, including the recruitment and career growth of female officers within border management agencies in recent years illustrate that the benefits of gender equality are gradually being recognised. Clearly, gender diversity in governmental institutions is beneficial for everybody.

However, further steps are possible, such as improving the understanding as to how more female staff can improve the functioning of national borders, as well as how they can make border management agencies more representative of the societies they serve, thus raising public trust in the institutions.

Efforts by Pakistan's border management agencies, the European Union and ICMPD to strengthen gender mainstreaming will continue throughout the year, with further workshops for senior border officers and management of border management agencies planned, with the aim of preparing recommendations for further strengthening the role that female officers play in managing Pakistan's borders.

The "Integrated Border Management in the Silk Routes Countries" project is funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

The project aims to support the countries of the Silk Routes region, including Pakistan, to build more effective and efficient border management systems, and in doing so strengthen the capacity of state authorities to combat irregular migration, encourage safe migration, and enhance trade and prosperity across borders.