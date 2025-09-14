Open Menu

FIA Hazara And Peshawar Circles Bust Hawala-Hundi Network, Six Held In Mansehra And Charsadda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM

FIA Hazara and Peshawar Circles bust Hawala-Hundi network, six held in Mansehra and Charsadda

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified its crackdown on hawala-hundi and illegal Currency exchange networks on the directives of Director General FIA, Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and the Composite Circle Abbottabad carried out operations in Mansehra and Charsadda, resulting in the arrest of six suspects allegedly involved in unlawful money transactions.

The arrested individuals were identified as Gul Bahadur, Itibar Gul, Asif Khan, Jamshed, Malikzada, and Naseebul Haq. FIA officials said the suspects were running illegal currency exchange businesses without licenses and were also engaged in hawala-hundi transactions.

During the raids, the FIA teams recovered a total of Rs6.2 million in cash, along with 1,100 US Dollars, Saudi Riyals, and 14 mobile phones. Receipts, registers, and other evidence related to illegal transactions were also seized, while a vehicle used by the suspects was taken into custody.

The spokesperson added that the arrested individuals failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered money. They have been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.

