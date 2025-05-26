FIA Held Human Trafficker
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle arrested a human trafficker wanted in visa fraud case.
According to official sources here on Monday, the accused,identified as Umar Irfan, was held from district Sahiwala area and was declared proclaimed offender in the year 2018.
The accused had extorted an amount of Rs 1.1 million from innocent citizens against sending them abroad.
The FIA team locked the accused behind the bars and started an investigation.
Recent Stories
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London
Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..
Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..
UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress ..
Fatima bint Mubarak contributes AED172m to support Life Endowment campaign
Kristoffer Reitan wins in play-off after course record
Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB policy shapes the eurozone’s ..
Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA held human trafficker2 minutes ago
-
PR Minister decides to run five special trains on Eid-ul-Azha2 minutes ago
-
Five days anti polio campaign begins in KP22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Mother & Child Health Center32 minutes ago
-
Swimming,bathing banned in rivers, canals for 30 days:32 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas of Nawabshah ,inspects polio teams record32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's armed forces make nation proud, says Khalid Majid42 minutes ago
-
Trials for Inter-district hockey tournament:52 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL final52 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in district52 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast windstorms, rain-thunderstorms across upper, central parts of Pakistan from May 27-3152 minutes ago
-
Climate change driving extreme weather events in Pakistan: DG-PDMA Punjab52 minutes ago