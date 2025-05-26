FIA held human trafficker

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle arrested a human trafficker wanted in visa fraud case.

According to official sources here on Monday, the accused,identified as Umar Irfan, was held from district Sahiwala area and was declared proclaimed offender in the year 2018.

The accused had extorted an amount of Rs 1.1 million from innocent citizens against sending them abroad.

The FIA team locked the accused behind the bars and started an investigation.