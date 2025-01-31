Open Menu

FIA Held Suspect For Sharing AI-Generated Images Of Political Figures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar on Friday arrested a suspect involved in sharing AI-generated images of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other political figures.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspect was apprehended in Takht Bhai, district Mardan in connection with a case involving the creation and distribution of AI-generated images of the Punjab CM.

The individual, identified as Alam Khan, was found sharing derogatory AI-generated posts targeting political figures on social media platforms.

Initial reports suggested that the suspect hailed from Takht Bhai, and an investigation had been launched following his arrest.

The spokesperson warned that strict actions were being taken against individuals involved in cybercrimes and online defamation.

