FIA held three agents, a passenger

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested three agents and a passenger trying to travel abroad on fake documents at Faisalabad International Airport.

According to official sources here on Thursday, the accused were identified as Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Fahad, Sadiq Ali (agents) and Muhammad Nadeem (passenger).

The passenger Nadeem was off-loaded when he was trying to flee to New Zealand via Dubai. Naddem has paid an amount of Rs 6.7 million to the agents.

A case has been registered against the accused and legal action has been initiated against them.