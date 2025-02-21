Open Menu

FIA Held Two Human Smugglers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

FIA held two human smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) acting on a tip-off provided by the FIA Liaison Office in Italy on Friday conducted raid here and arrested two agents involved in trafficking of Afghan nationals to Italy on fake Pakistani passports.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspects had been identified as Shafiullah and Khurshid. They were apprehended from a secret office in Waziristan Plaza, located in Saddar area here.

Prior to their arrest, raids had also been conducted in Hangu and Thal to capture them.

The suspects were arrested using advanced technology and human intelligence.

Investigations revealed that they were also involved in smuggling Afghan nationals to Saudi Arabia using counterfeit Pakistani passports.

During the raid, FIA recovered 15 Pakistani passports and mobile phones from the suspects. Digital evidence related to Pakistani and Afghan passports was also found on their devices.

Records indicate that the arrested suspects were already wanted by FIA Peshawar Zone in multiple human trafficking cases. They had allegedly extorted large sums of money from individuals through visa fraud schemes.

The FIA has taken the suspects into custody for further investigation, while raids are ongoing to apprehend their accomplices.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

46 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

1 hour ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

1 hour ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

1 hour ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

3 hours ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

3 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan