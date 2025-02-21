FIA held two human smugglers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) acting on a tip-off provided by the FIA Liaison Office in Italy on Friday conducted raid here and arrested two agents involved in trafficking of Afghan nationals to Italy on fake Pakistani passports.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspects had been identified as Shafiullah and Khurshid. They were apprehended from a secret office in Waziristan Plaza, located in Saddar area here.

Prior to their arrest, raids had also been conducted in Hangu and Thal to capture them.

The suspects were arrested using advanced technology and human intelligence.

Investigations revealed that they were also involved in smuggling Afghan nationals to Saudi Arabia using counterfeit Pakistani passports.

During the raid, FIA recovered 15 Pakistani passports and mobile phones from the suspects. Digital evidence related to Pakistani and Afghan passports was also found on their devices.

Records indicate that the arrested suspects were already wanted by FIA Peshawar Zone in multiple human trafficking cases. They had allegedly extorted large sums of money from individuals through visa fraud schemes.

The FIA has taken the suspects into custody for further investigation, while raids are ongoing to apprehend their accomplices.