FIA Held Two Persons For Hawala/hundi, Fake Visa Documents
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle nabbed two accused involved in hawala/hundi business and fake visa documents
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle nabbed two accused involved in hawala/hundi business and fake visa documents.
According to FIA spokesperson here on Thursday, Ghulam Murtaza was arrested from college road Pakpattan over suspicious bank transactions of Rs 85 million in accounts and during initial interrogation,he was failed to provide proof of these transactions.
The network was being operated from South Africa.
Separately, the immigration wing of the agency apprehended a passenger,identified as Muhammad Shahzad Asim, who was ready to fly to Greece through an international flight on fake documents from Faisalabad International Airport.A fake visa stamp was found on the passport of the accused. He was in contact with three agents. He had paid an amount of Rs 3.5 million.
The accused was handed over to the anti-human trafficking circle, Faisalabad.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change13 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman6 minutes ago
-
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga21 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to address problems of Suk ..21 minutes ago
-
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollution at global climat ..27 minutes ago
-
PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman27 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff27 minutes ago
-
PTI sticking to politics of anarchy: Barrister Aqeel27 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal37 minutes ago
-
International Workshop on “Beyond the Border: Ecology, Economy, and Community in Thar” Kicks Off ..37 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture emphasizes promotion of oilseed crops in Balochistan59 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process59 minutes ago