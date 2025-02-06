FIA held two persons for hawala/hundi, fake visa documents

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle nabbed two accused involved in hawala/hundi business and fake visa documents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle nabbed two accused involved in hawala/hundi business and fake visa documents.

According to FIA spokesperson here on Thursday, Ghulam Murtaza was arrested from college road Pakpattan over suspicious bank transactions of Rs 85 million in accounts and during initial interrogation,he was failed to provide proof of these transactions.

The network was being operated from South Africa.

Separately, the immigration wing of the agency apprehended a passenger,identified as Muhammad Shahzad Asim, who was ready to fly to Greece through an international flight on fake documents from Faisalabad International Airport.A fake visa stamp was found on the passport of the accused. He was in contact with three agents. He had paid an amount of Rs 3.5 million.

The accused was handed over to the anti-human trafficking circle, Faisalabad.