FIA Holds Awareness Session At NICON College Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) organized an awareness session at NICON College, Rawalpindi, to educate students and teachers about the dangers of illegal migration and human trafficking.
FIA officials shared real-life stories and warned about fake job offers abroad.
They advised students to always verify such offers through official government sources before making any decisions.
The session was part of FIA’s ongoing campaign to protect young people and the community from human smugglers. At the end of the session, students asked questions and promised to spread the message among their friends and families.
Recent Stories
Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it ..
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan
ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforcement Working Group
NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental health law
Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to boost cross-border startup grow ..
NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion
Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates
Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abdul Nasir urges new recruits to serve with Dedication3 minutes ago
-
FIA holds awareness session at NICON college Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Mobile health units providing quality healthcare facilities: special secretary3 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan approves appointment of magistrates to enforce municipal laws3 minutes ago
-
Health experts call for public awareness about treatment of Obstetric fistula3 minutes ago
-
PM hails Hutchison Ports’ long-term investment as 'Vote of Confidence' in Pakistan’s economy13 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred, ASI injured in Abbottabad encounter13 minutes ago
-
Experts call for collective action to safeguard Sindh's vital Biodiversity13 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates newly elected President of Romania23 minutes ago
-
Exhibition “Perspectives on Pakistan: A Photographic Journey” opens at PNCA23 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ hospital, reviews facilities23 minutes ago
-
NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war32 minutes ago