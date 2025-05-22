FIA holds awareness session at NICON college Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) organized an awareness session at NICON College, Rawalpindi, to educate students and teachers about the dangers of illegal migration and human trafficking.

FIA officials shared real-life stories and warned about fake job offers abroad.

They advised students to always verify such offers through official government sources before making any decisions.

The session was part of FIA’s ongoing campaign to protect young people and the community from human smugglers. At the end of the session, students asked questions and promised to spread the message among their friends and families.