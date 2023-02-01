UrduPoint.com

FIA Holds Outlaw For Sharing Obnoxious Material

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw for sharing obnoxious material, here on Wednesday.

According to FIA sources, the alleged outlaw named Aftab Ahmed son of Hashim Khan resident of Tibba Sultanpur was arrested for sharing obnoxious material, blackmailing, and harassing a complaint through social media.

Sub-Inspector Nabeel and Assistant Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Khan conducted the raid. The investigation against the outlaw is in progress.

