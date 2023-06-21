UrduPoint.com

FIA Immigration Arrested Passenger At Peshawar Airport

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

FIA Immigration arrested passenger at Peshawar Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Authorities on Wednesday arrested a passenger who went to the US illegally almost 12 years ago at Peshawar Airport, a spokesman of FIA said.

According to information, a passenger coming from Doha on a Pakistani passport was arrested by the FIA Officials at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, who was identified as Naseemuddin coming on flight number QR600.

There was no travel record of the passenger in Peshawar IBMS.

The Peshawar-based passenger got a Pakistani passport this month, the officials of the FIA said.

During Peshawar, a fake Afghan passport, Tazkra, Pakistani e-Visa were recovered from the passenger's luggage, disclosed by the FIA officials.

According to a preliminary investigation, the passenger had gone to US illegally 12 years ago through documents.

The passenger was later handed over to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for further investigation and legal action would be taken by the FIA.

