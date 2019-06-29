FIA immigration bars Rana Mashhood from going to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration officials have barred Rana Mashhood PML-N leader and former minister for education from going to United States.Rana Mashhood was off-loaded from US bound flight at 2 am in the night.He was off-loaded from foreign airline because his name was put on the black list.Hot words were exchanged between Rana Mashhood and immigration officials after Mashhood was offloaded from foreign airline.Immigration officials said to Rana Mashhood that first he should remove his name from the black list and they he should fly wherever he wants.On the other hand, former provincial minister Rana Mashhood said that he reached Lahore airport when immigration officials intercepted him and barred him from going to US as they said that his name was in the blacklist.

Rana Mashhood said that NAB officials told FIA that he is not wanted in any case therefore he should be allowed to go.He said his flight was missed due to ignorance of FIA.On the other hand, NAB officials said that no arrest warrants were issued of Rana Mashhood therefore NAB cannot arrest him.It is vital to mention here that investigation against Rana Mashhood is underway regarding corruption of millions of rupees in youth festival and he has also appeared before NAB and upon NAB's plea his name was put on the ECL, that's why he was not allowed to go to America.