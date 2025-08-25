FIA Immigration Lahore Screens Over 3.1m Passengers In 8 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Over 3.1 million passengers were processed by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Immigration Wing at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore during the past eight months.
According to the date shared by FIA's spokesperson, immigration formalities were completed for a total of 15,654 international flights, including 1.63 million departures via 7,846 outbound flights and 1.5 million arrivals from abroad.
During this period, 45 passengers were arrested for attempting to travel using forged documents, while 86 individuals involved in begging-related activities were apprehended and handed over to the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle, Lahore for further investigation.
The FIA also successfully prevented the escape of 30 suspects wanted by the Punjab Police, and 68 others sought by NAB, the Anti-Corruption Establishment and other law enforcement agencies. All suspects were listed on the stop list and were intercepted before they could leave the country. They were later handed over to the relevant authorities.
The FIA spokesperson said that providing efficient and transparent immigration services remains the agency’s top priority. He added that all travel documents are being thoroughly checked, in line with the FIA’s zero-tolerance policy against human smuggling.
