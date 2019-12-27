FIA initiates inquiry into BRT project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched inquiry into BRT project in Peshawar.In this regard, FIA Peshawar office conducted inquiry from the official of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) for eight hours.

According to FIA Peshawar sources, the officials were summoned at FIA Headquarters Peshawar where they were investigated for hours. Many former and current officers were called for inquiry. The FIA investigation team asked questions from the officers under the light of the court.The FIA officials directed the PDA officers to submit written report of their oral answers next week.

The sources said that transport departments officials have also been summoned for next week.Earlier, record of PDA was taken into custody by the FIA officials.