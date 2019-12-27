UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Initiates Inquiry Into BRT Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:17 PM

FIA initiates inquiry into BRT project

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched inquiry into BRT project in Peshawar.In this regard, FIA Peshawar office conducted inquiry from the official of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) for eight hours

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched inquiry into BRT project in Peshawar.In this regard, FIA Peshawar office conducted inquiry from the official of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) for eight hours.

According to FIA Peshawar sources, the officials were summoned at FIA Headquarters Peshawar where they were investigated for hours. Many former and current officers were called for inquiry. The FIA investigation team asked questions from the officers under the light of the court.The FIA officials directed the PDA officers to submit written report of their oral answers next week.

The sources said that transport departments officials have also been summoned for next week.Earlier, record of PDA was taken into custody by the FIA officials.

Related Topics

Peshawar Oral Federal Investigation Agency From Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for giv ..

54 seconds ago

Infrastructure Development CESS is federal subject ..

55 seconds ago

Police fail recovering CII chief vehicle

56 seconds ago

FBR to reschedule turnover tax of low-profit secto ..

58 seconds ago

Federal cabinet gives approval to changes in NAB l ..

31 minutes ago

Kazakh Health Ministry Says 8 People Injured in Pl ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.