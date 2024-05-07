FIA Initiates Strong Actions Against Sale Of Spurious Drugs
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its crackdowns against spurious medicines in Peshawar Zone on Tuesday confiscated scores of medicines, injections, and pills and sent them to laboratories for verification.
The crackdowns on medical stores and pharmacies were conducted in areas including Namak Mandi, Stagadai Plaza Mall Road, Baku Dher Mardan, and adjacent localities.
The FIA team was also accompanied by the drug inspectors.
During inspections, a large amount of banned medicines were also confiscated.
The FIA registered inquiries for registration of cases against the owners of the medical stores and pharmacies.
It said that cases would be registered once laboratory reports are received.
