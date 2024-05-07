Open Menu

FIA Initiates Strong Actions Against Sale Of Spurious Drugs

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FIA initiates strong actions against sale of spurious drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its crackdowns against spurious medicines in Peshawar Zone on Tuesday confiscated scores of medicines, injections, and pills and sent them to laboratories for verification.

The crackdowns on medical stores and pharmacies were conducted in areas including Namak Mandi, Stagadai Plaza Mall Road, Baku Dher Mardan, and adjacent localities.

The FIA team was also accompanied by the drug inspectors.

During inspections, a large amount of banned medicines were also confiscated.

The FIA registered inquiries for registration of cases against the owners of the medical stores and pharmacies.

It said that cases would be registered once laboratory reports are received.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Baku Mardan Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

14 hours ago
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

14 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

14 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

14 hours ago
 Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

14 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

14 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan