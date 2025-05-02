Open Menu

FIA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has conducted major operations targeting illegal financial and pharmaceutical activities, leading to the arrest of suspects involved in illicit ‘hawala,hundi’ and distribution of counterfeit medicines.

According to an FIA spokesman, a suspect engaged in the unlawful ‘hawala, hundai’ system was apprehended near Chenab toll plaza in Sher Shah. The accused , identified as Hamza Mushtaq, was caught red-handed during a raid carried out by FIA officials.

During search, incriminating evidence related to hawala transactions was recovered. Authorities seized Rs. 317,000 in cash, along with a cheque book and a mobile phone from the suspect’s possession.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another separate raid conducted in Multan, FIA teams, in collaboration with officials from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), uncovered a significant stockpile of counterfeit and unregistered medicines.

A suspect, Zain-ul-Abideen, was arrested during the operation. A large quantity of fake pharmaceutical products was seized. The accused has been taken into custody, and inquiries have been initiated to identify other individuals possibly linked to the illegal supply chain. He added that such operations will continue without any discrimination.

