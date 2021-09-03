UrduPoint.com

FIA Introduces Computer Based Testing System To Ensure Transparency

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIA) Friday first time introduced Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for hiring on various posts to ensure transparency with real-time results.

According to the FIA sources, the indigenous system was opted to keep in view the complaints of cheating and use of other means during the written test all over the country early in January this year which was conducted by Open Testing Service (OTS).

CBT not only ensures the transparency of the test but also provides results in real-time where as the candidate presses the last key to answer the question his/her result also displays on the screen.

Like other parts of the country, FIA also conducted the written tests for male, female Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Sub Inspector (SI) and constable where thousands of candidates have appeared, the written test was organized under strict security measures following Coronavirus SOPs at Government Commerce College Mandian Abbottabad.

