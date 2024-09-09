Open Menu

FIA Islamabad Anti-Corruption Circle Reports Major Achievements In 8-month Review

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 11:19 PM

FIA Islamabad Anti-Corruption Circle reports major achievements in 8-month review

The Anti-Corruption Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad has delivered a remarkable performance report for the past eight months, highlighting significant strides in combating corruption and illegal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad has delivered a remarkable performance report for the past eight months, highlighting significant strides in combating corruption and illegal activities.

In line with directives from the Supreme Court, the Anti-Corruption Circle has successfully handed over 1550 kanals of abandoned waqf properties, covering both commercial and residential areas. The value of these properties, now set to be sold, is estimated at over 9 billion 71 crores.

Over the past eight months, the Anti-Corruption Circle registered a total of 104 cases. The Circle has completed the investigation of 270 inquiries during this period, demonstrating a vigorous commitment to addressing corruption.

The Anti-Corruption Circle has recovered more than 16 crore rupees across various cases, including more than 6 crore 99 lakh in overdue electricity payments.

This highlights the Circle’s effectiveness in recovering dues and enforcing financial accountability.

The Circle also made notable progress in the regulation of pharmaceuticals and medical institutions.

They registered 15 cases against individuals involved in the sale of prohibited and unregistered drugs.

During raids, they seized machinery and fake medicines valued at crores of rupees.

In the realm of education, the Anti-Corruption Circle took action against fraudulent institutions.

They registered 18 cases against fake nursing schools and 10 cases against bogus technical and vocational training institutes, further demonstrating their commitment to maintaining educational standards.

Document fraud was also addressed with 18 suspects arrested for their involvement in producing fake passports and identity cards. This crackdown on document forgery underscores the Circle’s broader efforts to ensure the integrity of official documentation.

Additionally, the Anti-Corruption Circle took several actions against corrupt elements within government institutions based on credible evidence, reinforcing their role in upholding transparency and accountability in public service.

This comprehensive report reflects the Anti-Corruption Circle’s significant contributions towards a more transparent and accountable society. Their proactive measures and successful operations continue to combat corruption and protect public interest.

