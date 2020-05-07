UrduPoint.com
FIA Issues Notices To 375 BISP Sukkur Officials

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:59 PM

FIA issues notices to 375 BISP Sukkur officials

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday has issued notices to 375 officers, who were the alleged beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to refund all benefits

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday has issued notices to 375 officers, who were the alleged beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to refund all benefits.

According to reports, FIA Karachi had sent a list of 375 Sindh government officers belonging to the Sukkur region, who allegedly benefitted from the BISP, a programme to support the poor and deserving people.

It said the FIA Sukkur had served those notices to the alleged beneficiaries according to the list and ordered them to immediately deposit the amount or face punitive action. The FIA said officers from grade-17 to 20, were among the beneficiaries, adding that only Rs4.2 million was returned out of Rs70 million.

