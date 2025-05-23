FIA Lahore arrests four fugitives in major crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested four notorious suspects involved in human trafficking and visa fraud during a series of targeted raids in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

A spokesperson for the FIA said the arrested individuals have been identified as Umair Rafiq, Muhammad Yousaf, Shahid Rasool and Norez Sadiq. The suspects were wanted for deceiving citizens by offering fake overseas employment opportunities and extracting large sums of money.

Umair Rafiq is accused of defrauding citizens of Rs. 10 million under the pretense of facilitating immigration to Canada, later disappearing without delivering on his promises.

Similarly, Muhammad Yousaf and Shahid Rasool allegedly issued a fake Canadian visit visa to a victim, swindling Rs. 4 million.

Another suspect, Norez Sadiq, who was serving as a traffic warden in Lahore, is said to have collected Rs. 1.1 million from citizens by falsely promising jobs abroad.

All four individuals had been on FIA Lahore’s wanted list for several months. Following their arrests, investigations are now underway.

“The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking,” said Sarfraz Khan Virk, Director FIA. “Those involved in such crimes will be brought to justice," added Virk.