Open Menu

FIA Lahore Arrests Four Fugitives In Major Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM

FIA Lahore arrests four fugitives in major crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested four notorious suspects involved in human trafficking and visa fraud during a series of targeted raids in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

A spokesperson for the FIA said the arrested individuals have been identified as Umair Rafiq, Muhammad Yousaf, Shahid Rasool and Norez Sadiq. The suspects were wanted for deceiving citizens by offering fake overseas employment opportunities and extracting large sums of money.

Umair Rafiq is accused of defrauding citizens of Rs. 10 million under the pretense of facilitating immigration to Canada, later disappearing without delivering on his promises.

Similarly, Muhammad Yousaf and Shahid Rasool allegedly issued a fake Canadian visit visa to a victim, swindling Rs. 4 million.

Another suspect, Norez Sadiq, who was serving as a traffic warden in Lahore, is said to have collected Rs. 1.1 million from citizens by falsely promising jobs abroad.

All four individuals had been on FIA Lahore’s wanted list for several months. Following their arrests, investigations are now underway.

“The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking,” said Sarfraz Khan Virk, Director FIA. “Those involved in such crimes will be brought to justice," added Virk.

Recent Stories

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

59 minutes ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

2 hours ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

3 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

3 hours ago
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

3 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

3 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan