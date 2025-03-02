FIA Lahore Arrests Four More Human Traffickers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone claimed on Sunday
to have arrested four suspects involved in human trafficking and visa
fraud from Model Town, Rehman Garden, and Shama here.
FIA spokesperson told the media that suspects Raheel Parvez,
Muhammad Umar, Yamam Nadeem and Rohan Mahmood were
operating fraudulent travel agencies and deceiving citizens with
false promises of overseas employment.
Raheel Parvez had been on FIA’s radar since 2019 for fraudulently
collecting Rs 9 million from citizens, claiming to facilitate their immigration
to Canada.
Investigations revealed that the suspects were running unauthorised
travel agencies and were illegally collecting passports from citizens.
They allegedly committed visa fraud, extorting millions of rupees while
luring individuals with promises of jobs abroad.
During the raids, FIA officials recovered 12 Pakistani passports, educational
documents, and multiple mobile SIM cards.
The suspects failed to justify possession of the recovered passports.
Authorities also reported that they would vanish after receiving payments,
leaving victims stranded.
FIA Director Sarfaraz Khan Virk said that operations against human trafficking
networks had been intensified and strict legal action would be taken against the
arrested individuals. He added that FIA was committed to dismantling international
human trafficking networks and ensuring strict punishment for offenders under the law.
Investigation was ongoing, and authorities were working to trace additional links
to the human smuggling network, he added.
