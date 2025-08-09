Open Menu

FIA Lahore Arrests Human Trafficker Involved In Visa Fraud

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud as part of its ongoing crackdown against human smugglers.

A spokesperson for the FIA said on Saturday, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Talha Latif, was apprehended from Nankana Sahib.

He was allegedly involved in defrauding citizens by promising overseas employment opportunities in Dubai and Bahrain. The suspect collected a total of Rs1.65 million from several individuals under the pretext of sending them abroad. However, he failed to fulfill his promises and went into hiding.

During the arrest, FIA officials recovered 16 Pakistani passports from the suspect’s possession.

The agency has launched a formal investigation, while raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices involved in the case.

