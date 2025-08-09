FIA Lahore Arrests Human Trafficker Involved In Visa Fraud
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud as part of its ongoing crackdown against human smugglers.
A spokesperson for the FIA said on Saturday, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Talha Latif, was apprehended from Nankana Sahib.
He was allegedly involved in defrauding citizens by promising overseas employment opportunities in Dubai and Bahrain. The suspect collected a total of Rs1.65 million from several individuals under the pretext of sending them abroad. However, he failed to fulfill his promises and went into hiding.
During the arrest, FIA officials recovered 16 Pakistani passports from the suspect’s possession.
The agency has launched a formal investigation, while raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices involved in the case.
Recent Stories
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to announce candidates for by-polls soon2 minutes ago
-
Railways digitalization, upgradation, outsourcing projects to be completed this year: Hanif Abbasi2 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests human trafficker involved in visa fraud3 minutes ago
-
55 probationary officers deployed in flood-affected districts3 minutes ago
-
CDA to build 50 new sports ground, modern complexes in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt inducts 48 officers into PMS12 minutes ago
-
Gold earrings snatched from elderly woman13 minutes ago
-
Babar Alauddin visits Sambrial, meets officials13 minutes ago
-
Khalil George leads Independence day rally, pays tribute to armed forces23 minutes ago
-
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar28 minutes ago
-
PML-N always stood for truth, development of Hazara: Abbasi33 minutes ago
-
Valuing time key to success, youth should serve humanity: Dr. Muhammad Saif53 minutes ago