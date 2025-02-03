Open Menu

FIA Lahore Arrests Prime Suspect In 2023 Libya Boat Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Circle Lahore has successfully apprehended the main suspect in the 2023 Libya boat tragedy.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the accused, identified as Muhammad Iqbal, was arrested at Lahore Airport upon his return to Pakistan. His name had been placed on the stop list, which led to his immediate detention by FIA Immigration Lahore.

Iqbal, who had been residing in Libya since 2013, was operating a human trafficking network, facilitating illegal boat trips from Libya to Europe for numerous Pakistani citizens. Profits from these activities were funneled into money laundering schemes, said spokesperson.

The FIA spokesperson added that illegal transactions totaling 80 million rupees have also been detected from his bank accounts.

FIA Lahore Zone had multiple cases registered against Muhammad Iqbal and his name was placed on the stop list by the Anti-Money Laundering Circle.

Director FIA Lahore, Sarfaraz Virk, said that the crackdown against elements involved in boat tragedies is ongoing. He affirmed that operations against human trafficking networks have intensified, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy. “The perpetrators exploiting innocent lives will be brought to justice,” added Virk.

Director FIA Lahore Zone vowed that severe punishments would be ensured for human traffickers responsible for boat tragedies.

