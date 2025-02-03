FIA Lahore Arrests Prime Suspect In 2023 Libya Boat Tragedy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Circle Lahore has successfully apprehended the main suspect in the 2023 Libya boat tragedy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Circle Lahore has successfully apprehended the main suspect in the 2023 Libya boat tragedy.
A spokesperson for the FIA said that the accused, identified as Muhammad Iqbal, was arrested at Lahore Airport upon his return to Pakistan. His name had been placed on the stop list, which led to his immediate detention by FIA Immigration Lahore.
Iqbal, who had been residing in Libya since 2013, was operating a human trafficking network, facilitating illegal boat trips from Libya to Europe for numerous Pakistani citizens. Profits from these activities were funneled into money laundering schemes, said spokesperson.
The FIA spokesperson added that illegal transactions totaling 80 million rupees have also been detected from his bank accounts.
FIA Lahore Zone had multiple cases registered against Muhammad Iqbal and his name was placed on the stop list by the Anti-Money Laundering Circle.
Director FIA Lahore, Sarfaraz Virk, said that the crackdown against elements involved in boat tragedies is ongoing. He affirmed that operations against human trafficking networks have intensified, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy. “The perpetrators exploiting innocent lives will be brought to justice,” added Virk.
Director FIA Lahore Zone vowed that severe punishments would be ensured for human traffickers responsible for boat tragedies.
Recent Stories
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated
Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity
Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge
UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group
Experts seek policy coherence for economic transformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar15 minutes ago
-
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines15 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated15 minutes ago
-
Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge15 minutes ago
-
Experts seek policy coherence for economic transformation19 minutes ago
-
Government, FAO join forces to enhance food safety in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improving people’s life standard through uplift projects: Barrister Danyal15 minutes ago
-
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive1 hour ago
-
Polio teams security beefed up1 hour ago
-
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal1 hour ago