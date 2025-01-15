Open Menu

FIA Lahore Arrests Seven In Major Hawala-hundi Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Corporate Crime Circle Lahore, conducted a significant operation against illegal hawala-hundi activities, leading to the arrest of seven individuals involved in illegal Currency exchange operations.

According to the FIA spokesperson here on Wednesday that a case has been registered against a 9-member gang operating in the area. The individuals were identified as Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Irfan, Farhan Javed, Hamid Riaz Khan, Abdul Rehman, Shehryar Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Farooq, and Mukhtar Ali.

The suspects were apprehended in the DHA area of Lahore while engaged in the illegal exchange of currency.

A significant quantity of both local and foreign currencies was seized, including 11 million Pakistani rupees, 708 US Dollars, 2,145 Emirati Dirhams, 275 British Pounds, 1,500 Canadian dollars, 600 Chinese Yuan, 225 Qatari Riyals, 314 Omani riyals, and 100 South African rand.

In addition, Hawala-Hundi receipts, mobile phones, and other evidence were recovered during the raid.

The arrested suspects were taken into custody, and an investigation was currently underway.

FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfraz Khan said that those responsible for damaging the national economy would face no leniency.

The operation against illegal hawala-hundi activities would continue,” he added, reinforcing the FIA’s commitment to curbing such financial crimes.

