FIA Lahore Arrests Two Human Smugglers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone intensified its operations against human trafficking and visa fraud,resulting in the arrest of two key suspects.
A FIA spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the teams conducted targeted operations in Lahore and Kasur, leading to the arrest of Zahid Mustafa and Amjad Bhatti.
Zahid Mustafa, a wanted fugitive, was arrested for allegedly scamming a citizen with a fake Canadian job offer and embezzling a total of Rs 3.99 million. The suspect had been on the run since 2024, with a case registered against him at the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore.
While, Amjad Bhatti ran a fraudulent employment scheme, deceiving multiple citizens with fake overseas job promises.
During the raid,the officials recovered several Pakistani passports and counterfeit Spanish passports from their possession. Neither of them could provide valid explanations of these documents.
During investigation, both suspects had illegally collected passports from citizens without authorization, but failed to facilitate their travel abroad. After taking large sums of money, they went into hiding to evade authorities.
FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfaraz Virk confirmed that operations against human traffickers have been intensified, with ongoing coordination with victims.
The international human trafficking network will be dismantled entirely,"FIA vowed, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against human smuggling.
Recent Stories
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Lahore arrests two human smugglers7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated in Chiniot, Bhawana, Lalian7 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz pays homage to Kashmiri people17 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan37 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed to remind international community its responsibilities: Amir Muqam47 minutes ago
-
Masarrat Butt, others express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause47 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan's commitment to Kashmiri cause unshakeable' : Khawaja Asif47 minutes ago
-
"Kashmir' struggle is Pakistan's pride', nation stands in solidarity with Kashmiris': Rana Sanaullah47 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tributes to oppressed Kashmiris' freedom struggle against Indian forces oppression47 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom destined to succeed: Ahsan Iqbal57 minutes ago
-
Pirzada reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day57 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day conference calls for global action on Kashmir’s struggle for self-determina ..1 hour ago