FIA Lahore Arrests Two Human Traffickers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone arrested two suspects, including a proclaimed offender, during separate raids in Nankana Sahib and Taxila.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals were identified as Tariq Mehmood and Jafar Ali.

The spokesperson said that both accused were involved in visa fraud, deceiving innocent citizens with false promises of employment abroad.

Tariq Mehmood allegedly took Rs 220,000 from a citizen under the pretense of securing overseas employment and had been wanted by the FIA since 2023. Meanwhile, Jafar Ali is accused of extorting Rs 700,000 from another citizen in a similar scheme.

The suspects failed to send the victims abroad and disappeared after receiving large sums of money, the spokesperson added. Both individuals are now in FIA custody and investigations have been initiated.

