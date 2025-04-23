Open Menu

FIA Lahore Cracks Down On Illegal Hawala Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

FIA Lahore cracks down on illegal hawala network

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Corporate Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has conducted a significant operation against individuals involved in illegal hawala/hundi activities.

During the operation, a suspect identified as Hammad Hassan was arrested in Lahore for his involvement in the illegal transfer of funds through the hawala/hundi system.

A spokesperson said authorities recovered over Rs 12.2 million in local Currency from the suspect during a raid. In addition to the cash, hawala receipts, mobile phones and other incriminating evidence were also seized.

The suspect failed to satisfy officials regarding the source and intended use of the recovered money. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was operating an unauthorised currency exchange business without a valid licence.

FIA officials have initiated a detailed investigation following the arrest. “Those involved in activities that harm the national economy will not be shown any leniency,” said Sarfaraz Khan Work, Director FIA Lahore Zone. He further emphasized that operations against illegal hawala/hundi networks will continue unabated.

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

32 seconds ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

7 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

21 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

28 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

36 minutes ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan