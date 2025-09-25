FIA Lahore holds training to boost legal, investigative transparency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A refresher training course was organised for officers of the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle, at FIA Zonal Office Lahore, aimed at strengthening the transparency and efficiency of legal and investigative processes.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the purpose of the training was to equip FIA officers with insights into common shortcomings in case files, challans (charge sheets) and legal procedures, as well as to provide expert guidance on how to address these issues effectively.

The spokesperson added that the session featured expert officers who briefed participants on modern investigative standards and key legal frameworks. The training also emphasised enhancing the agency's overall performance through shared experience and collective insight.

During the session, officers’ queries were addressed and practical challenges were discussed with targeted guidance to resolve them effectively.