FIA Lahore organizes training course to enhance investigation officers’ skill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone Tuesday organised a training course aimed at enhancing the professional competence of investigation officers and ensuring transparency in legal procedures.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the course focused on improving the understanding of legal requirements related to final challans, with special emphasis on accuracy and compliance with legal standards.

Participants were provided with detailed analysis on the causes of acquittals in criminal cases. Practical guidance was also shared to help officers identify and address the shortcomings that lead to such outcomes.

The refresher course featured hands-on sessions and lectures conducted under the supervision of legal experts and senior FIA officers. These sessions aimed to sharpen investigative skills and align prosecution methods with contemporary legal frameworks.

The spokesperson added that the training is part of FIA’s ongoing commitment to the professional development of its officers and reflects the agency’s resolve to meet international standards in investigation and prosecution.

The programme underscores the FIA’s dedication to maintaining transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the framework of the rule of law, added spokesperson.