FIA Larkana Arrest 3 Suspects Of Moneylenders.
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Circle Larkana team arrested three accused who were involved in the moneylending and seized goods on Wednesday.
In this regard, FIA Circle Investigating Officer Mehtab Ali Pirzada said that two suspects Nadir Hussain Magsi and Manwar Ali Chandio involved in the illegal business of moneylenders were arrested while conducting an investigation near Ata-Turk Tower and 1 million ruppes cash along with reciepts, Driving license, ATM cards, Bank Cheque's, mobile phones were seized from them and other items were confiscated.One them Abbas Chandio arrested from Bhees Colony of city.
In this regard, investigation officer Mehtab Pirzada said that during the investigation, the arrested accused Nadir Hussain Magsi got an identity card, original driving license, ATM card, 2 bank cheques, original smart card of Excise Department, 2 expenses mobile phones.
Phone, a mobile phone from the accused Manwar Ali Chandio, 2 ATM cards, Dubai resident and health card, receipts and 1 million rupees have been recovered.
The team further informed that the arrested three accused have confessed that they used to do illegal business of hundi for years and make illegal transactions. An FIR has been lodged under C section of foreign exchange money 1947 act.
