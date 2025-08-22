FIA Launches AI-Based App To Ease Immigration & Curb Human Trafficking: Mohsin Naqvi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based application developed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to simplify immigration processes and combat human trafficking. The pilot project will be initiated at Islamabad International Airport under the Minister’s directives.
During his visit to the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting attended by FIA Additional Director Generals, Directors, and Zonal Directors who joined online. The session reviewed progress on earlier decisions aimed at modernizing the agency’s operations.
Officials briefed the Interior Minister on the new AI-driven application, which will streamline immigration procedures and enhance security against human trafficking. Naqvi lauded the initiative, describing it as “a timely necessity” that would benefit both travelers and law enforcement agencies.
“This step will not only help prevent human trafficking but also save passengers from long queues,” the Minister said.
Naqvi directed the immediate release of required funds to improve FIA’s IT infrastructure and ordered the urgent upgradation of the FIA Headquarters building.
He further instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to hand over newly allotted land for the FIA academy without delay. To address staff shortages, he directed that recruitment against all approved vacant posts be initiated immediately.
“I will ensure the provision of all necessary resources, but along with that, you must also deliver performance,” Naqvi emphasized.
FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar briefed the Interior Minister on organizational reforms, informing him that amendments to the FIA Act had been completed, while the digitization process was progressing on a priority basis. He noted that the agency had successfully transitioned to an e-office system within a short period. Additionally, all FIA notices will now be issued with QR codes to ensure transparency and efficiency.
The Interior Minister’s directives mark a significant step towards modernizing the FIA with cutting-edge technology, aiming to strengthen immigration controls, enhance efficiency, and curb human trafficking in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 criminals held56 seconds ago
-
CEO reviews emergency health services in Gujrat57 seconds ago
-
FIA Launches AI-Based App to Ease Immigration & Curb Human Trafficking: Mohsin Naqvi59 seconds ago
-
Illegal oil unit sealed1 minute ago
-
Meteorologist warns of heavy rain in Northern Pakistan from Aug 23–27; vulnerable areas on alert11 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews service,protection centers31 minutes ago
-
MWMC cancels Daewoo contract over poor sanitation performance41 minutes ago
-
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty58 minutes ago
-
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan1 hour ago
-
AAC visits vegetable and fruit market to check prices1 hour ago
-
Woman slits throat of step son in Attock1 hour ago
-
Car collision near Uthal leaves 9 dead, 2 injured1 hour ago