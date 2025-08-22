FIA Launches AI-Based App to Ease Immigration & Curb Human Trafficking: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based application developed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to simplify immigration processes and combat human trafficking. The pilot project will be initiated at Islamabad International Airport under the Minister’s directives.

During his visit to the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting attended by FIA Additional Director Generals, Directors, and Zonal Directors who joined online. The session reviewed progress on earlier decisions aimed at modernizing the agency’s operations.

Officials briefed the Interior Minister on the new AI-driven application, which will streamline immigration procedures and enhance security against human trafficking. Naqvi lauded the initiative, describing it as “a timely necessity” that would benefit both travelers and law enforcement agencies.

“This step will not only help prevent human trafficking but also save passengers from long queues,” the Minister said.

Naqvi directed the immediate release of required funds to improve FIA’s IT infrastructure and ordered the urgent upgradation of the FIA Headquarters building.

He further instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to hand over newly allotted land for the FIA academy without delay. To address staff shortages, he directed that recruitment against all approved vacant posts be initiated immediately.

“I will ensure the provision of all necessary resources, but along with that, you must also deliver performance,” Naqvi emphasized.

FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar briefed the Interior Minister on organizational reforms, informing him that amendments to the FIA Act had been completed, while the digitization process was progressing on a priority basis. He noted that the agency had successfully transitioned to an e-office system within a short period. Additionally, all FIA notices will now be issued with QR codes to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The Interior Minister’s directives mark a significant step towards modernizing the FIA with cutting-edge technology, aiming to strengthen immigration controls, enhance efficiency, and curb human trafficking in Pakistan.