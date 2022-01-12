FIA launches crackdown against illegal currency smuggling

In pursuance of the directives of DG FIA, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi and Director KP, Mujahid Akbar khan, FIA Peshawar on Wednesday arrested accused Rahim Shah s/o Ahmed Shah, Broker Link international Dean center Peshawer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :In pursuance of the directives of DG FIA, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi and Director KP, Mujahid Akbar khan, FIA Peshawar on Wednesday arrested accused Rahim Shah s/o Ahmed Shah, Broker Link international Dean center Peshawer.

According to a press statement, during raid accused Rahim Shah was found involved in illegal business of Currency exchange and booked him under relevant laws.

He got US Dollar 16518700 and 502000 Saudi Royals from Link money changer Peshawer ;Dollar East money changers Peshawar and was most wanted currency smuggler arrested by CBC Peshawer.

He was involved in sale and purchase of US Dollars 16518700/(One Crore sixty five lac eighty seven thousand dollars).

"It's big success against campaign of currency smuggling, the statement claimed."