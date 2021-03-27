FIA launches crackdown against sugar mafia, seizes over 100 fake bank accounts

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say that Federation Investigation Agency (FIA) has constituted 20 teams to probe the sugar mafia earlier this week.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held bank accounts of 40 important personalities of the sugar mafia, the latest reports said on Saturday.

FIA had constituted 20 teams to start a massive crackdown against sugar mafia earlier this week.

The Sources said that over 100 fake and benami bank accounts of sugar mafia were found and seized and launched probe into sugar cartel over fraud of Rs 110 billion last year.

They said that mafia made huge money through satta in sale of sugar.

The agency, according to the sources, had booked at least 10 dealers including Khurram Shahzad and Abid Ali Malik over charges of creating artificial shortage of sugar and playing role in price hike across the country. The FIA also detected at least eight fake bank accounts of the bank. Satta was the major source, the agency found was used for concealing money.