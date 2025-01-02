Open Menu

FIA Launches Crackdown On Human Traffickers In Libyan Boat Accident Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made significant progress in its ongoing crackdown against the human trafficking agents involved in the Libyan boat accident

Acting on the Prime Minister's directives, authorities intensified efforts to curb human trafficking networks linked to the Libyan boat tragedy.

The FIA confirmed the arrest of 144 individuals, including 16 lawyers, during its operations. Among those apprehended was one of the Red Book's most wanted human traffickers. In total, 197 cases were registered in connection with the incident, while the passports of 55 accused individuals were blacklisted.

Meanwhile the efforts extended to international agents as well. The red notices were issued through Interpol for 20 foreign-based traffickers. FIA said the arrests of these agents were initiated with the assistance of global law enforcement agencies.

The FIA also began blocking identity cards and bank accounts linked to individuals facilitating the human trafficking network.

The agency's Director General, Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, directed airport officers across the country to remain vigilant and prevent suspects from fleeing abroad. He instructed airport in-charges to ensure strict surveillance measures were in place.

Speaking to APP, the FIA spokesperson confirmed that the process of blacklisting passports of facilitators was underway. Authorities pledged to use all available resources to apprehend those responsible for the tragedy.

The crackdown highlighted the government’s commitment to combating human trafficking and ensuring accountability in one of the year’s most tragic events.

