FIA Launches Inquiry Against Dr. Zafar Mirza Over Masks Smuggling: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:38 PM

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over masks smuggling: Sources

The sources say that Dr. Zafar Mirza was involved in smuggling of masks worth Rs 20 million and the smuggling was done through  deputy director of DRAP.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) The Federal Investigation Agency launched inquiry against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza over his alleged involvement in smuggling of “masks” abroad, the sources claimed here on Friday.

The sources said that Dr. Zafar Mirza was involved in smuggling of masks worth Rs 20 million. The masks, they said, were smuggled with the help of a deputy director of DRAP.

“DG FIA has sought report from Islamabad Director (North) with two weeks time,” the sources said.

On other hand, the government announced to improve checking and detection system for novel Coronavirus in the country.

World Health Organization says that over 4,000 people have died of Coronavirus and over 120,000 were infected all over the world, emphasizing collective fight against the virus.

The virus that originated from the wet markets of Wuhan, China, has now spread to Europe, America, Canada, India and many other states in the world.

