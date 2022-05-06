UrduPoint.com

FIA Launches Investigation Into Fake Videos Running On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

FIA launches investigation into fake videos running on social media

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched investigation after taking notice of fake videos running on social media

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched investigation after taking notice of fake videos running on social media.

The FIA Spokesperson said that strict legal action, in shape of imprisonment and fines, would be taken against the persons involved in making and spreading these videos.

The people were advised to stop sharing these videos, the Spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Social Media Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas ..

Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

34 seconds ago
 IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

35 seconds ago
 Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US requ ..

Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US request

37 seconds ago
 Thirsty birds struggle to survive in scorching Ind ..

Thirsty birds struggle to survive in scorching Indian heat

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo markets close higher

Tokyo markets close higher

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan export to China up nearly 17 percent in f ..

Pakistan export to China up nearly 17 percent in first quarter

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.