FIA launches investigation into fake videos running on social media

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched investigation after taking notice of fake videos running on social media.

The FIA Spokesperson said that strict legal action, in shape of imprisonment and fines, would be taken against the persons involved in making and spreading these videos.

The people were advised to stop sharing these videos, the Spokesperson said.