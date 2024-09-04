FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border control

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Wednesday launched a Risk Analysis Unit and a Third Line Technical Forensic Lab to enhance border control and risk management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Wednesday launched a Risk Analysis Unit and a Third Line Technical Forensic Lab to enhance border control and risk management.

An inauguration ceremony celebrated the opening of a refurbished Forensic Laboratory for examining suspected forged documents and combating identity fraud, funded by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a new Risk Analysis Office, funded by the European Union and Ministry of Interior of Austria.

Both offices were equipped and completed by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) as part of an ongoing programme to strengthen the management of Pakistan’s borders.

The Risk Analysis Unit is a revolutionary step towards intelligence-based border management. It is designed to support data-driven policy making, enhance understanding of risks, ensure effective resource allocation. The Unit will provide data-driven analysis and evidence-based recommendations to identify threats and risks facing Pakistan’s borders, and allow for more efficient management of border resources.

Addressing the ceremony, DG FIA Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir highlighted the importance of the offices to the FIA’s mandate to control immigration and counter serious and organized crimes. “Effective, open and secure border management is critical to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens, promoting stability, and facilitating trade and development,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the international community for their support in establishing the Risk Analysis Unit and the Three Lines Border Control Concept.

He highlighted the economic, social, and political challenges posed by illegal immigration and emphasized the need for cooperation and joint efforts to address these issues.

International representatives, including Dr. Sebastian Lorion from the European Union, Marija Raus from ICMPD, Peter Emil Nielsen from the Danish Embassy, and Hans Machur from the Austrian Embassy, also addressed the gathering.

Dr. Sebastien Lorion, remarked that today marked a significant step forward in our shared commitment to safe and orderly migration. The opening of the FIA's Risk Analysis Unit and Forensic Laboratory reflects the strength of our partnership with Pakistan in tackling irregular migration and enhancing border management, Dr. Lorion said.

Marija Raus noted the importance of international partnerships with Denmark, Austria and the European Union to strengthen the FIA’s border management capacity. "The FIA can pursue an evidence-based, data driven approach to border management, implemented by officers with the right skills and tools in the right place,” she remarked.

Peter Emil Nielsen, stressed the importance of border control being “not only effective but also fair, just, and respectful of human rights” and applauded the significant steps taken by ICMPD and the FIA to enhance the capacity in detection of travel document forgery and improve the overall border security in Pakistan.

Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Austria in Pakistan, Hannes Machor, praised the FIA’s efforts to institutionalize the newly developed offices as a clear demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment to improve border management.