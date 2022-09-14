UrduPoint.com

FIA Lodges Case Against Official Of USC In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 11:40 AM

FIA lodges case against official of USC in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle, Sukkur, has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) officials and their accomplices for allegedly selling flood affectees ration bags in the open market.

According to an official of FIA on Wednesday, a case under FIR No 46/2022 under sections 409, 109 PPC, read with 5(2) PCA-II (Prevention of Corruption Act 1947) have been registered against the accused and started investigation.

Earlier, an accused Maqbool Ahmed Bhatti, an employee of the USC, was caught red-handed by the Sukkur police when he was trying to sell ration bags in the open market.

A case was registered by Police Station Jhangro of district Sukkur, against the seller and his other accomplices, including the USC employees and some private persons.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Flood Police Station Sukkur Circle Federal Investigation Agency FIR Market Employment

Recent Stories

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

11 hours ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

11 hours ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.