FIA lodges case against official of USC in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle, Sukkur, has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) officials and their accomplices for allegedly selling flood affectees ration bags in the open market.

According to an official of FIA on Wednesday, a case under FIR No 46/2022 under sections 409, 109 PPC, read with 5(2) PCA-II (Prevention of Corruption Act 1947) have been registered against the accused and started investigation.

Earlier, an accused Maqbool Ahmed Bhatti, an employee of the USC, was caught red-handed by the Sukkur police when he was trying to sell ration bags in the open market.

A case was registered by Police Station Jhangro of district Sukkur, against the seller and his other accomplices, including the USC employees and some private persons.