FIA mandated for probe into road projects’ corruption, says PM Imran

The Prime Minister performed groundbreaking of 80-kilometre long road which is a project of Balochistan government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared to hold investigation into the corruption carried out in road infrastructure projects in the past.

Performing the groundbreaking of Jhal Jaho Bela road, in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said the FIA has been mandated to expose the handful of elements that minted money through road projects.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the road projects being executed by the present government are less in rates when compared with those completed in previous regimes. He said we are spending two hundred million rupees less on a four-lane road than the ones executed back in 2013. He said this demonstrates how much tax payers’ money was plundered in the past. He assured to make the findings of the investigation public.

Imran Khan reaffirmed the determination to ensure equitable development in order to make Pakistan strong.

He said we are focussing on the development of backward areas to bring them at par with the developed ones.

The Prime Minister especially stressed for improving connectivity in Balochistan saying this is vital for the development of the province as well as Pakistan.

In his remarks, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the construction of Jhal Jaho Bela road is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to uplift the backward areas. He said the road infrastructure projects in Balochistan are being completed on fast track basis.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said both Federal and provincial government are working together for the development of Balochistan. He said we are ensuring timely completion of road infrastructure projects in the province so that the people can really benefit from them.