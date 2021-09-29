UrduPoint.com

FIA Mandated For Probe Into Road Projects’ Corruption, Says PM Imran

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:49 AM

FIA mandated for probe into road projects’ corruption, says PM Imran

The Prime Minister performed groundbreaking of 80-kilometre long road which is a project of Balochistan government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared to hold investigation into the corruption carried out in road infrastructure projects in the past.

Performing the groundbreaking of Jhal Jaho Bela road, in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said the FIA has been mandated to expose the handful of elements that minted money through road projects.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the road projects being executed by the present government are less in rates when compared with those completed in previous regimes. He said we are spending two hundred million rupees less on a four-lane road than the ones executed back in 2013. He said this demonstrates how much tax payers’ money was plundered in the past. He assured to make the findings of the investigation public.

Imran Khan reaffirmed the determination to ensure equitable development in order to make Pakistan strong.

He said we are focussing on the development of backward areas to bring them at par with the developed ones.

The Prime Minister especially stressed for improving connectivity in Balochistan saying this is vital for the development of the province as well as Pakistan.

In his remarks, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the construction of Jhal Jaho Bela road is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to uplift the backward areas. He said the road infrastructure projects in Balochistan are being completed on fast track basis.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said both Federal and provincial government are working together for the development of Balochistan. He said we are ensuring timely completion of road infrastructure projects in the province so that the people can really benefit from them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Road Bela Money Federal Investigation Agency National University From Government Million

Recent Stories

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

58 seconds ago
 NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

24 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

28 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.