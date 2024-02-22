FIA Multan arrest proclaimed offender in visa fraud case

Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) Multan arrested a proclaimed offender in a visa fraud case here on Thursday

According to officials, accused Muhammad Nawaz had allegedly received Rs 493,000 from a person in the name of providing him a visa for Dubai.

A team of FIA arrested the accused from Multan on a complaint after registering the case and further investigations were in progress.