FIA Multan Arrests PO In Corruption, Fraud Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FIA Multan arrests PO in corruption, fraud case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a significant move against corruption and financial fraud, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a different cases of bribery and deception, here on Tuesday.

According to FIA officials, the accused, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah resident of Piran Ghaib Road Multan, was apprehended during a raid. The suspect extorted Rs 247,700 from a citizen, Muhammad Ishfaq, promising him a job of computer operator at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) . The accused deceived the complainant and vanished after receiving the money.

Futher investigation is underway.

