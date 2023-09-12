Open Menu

FIA Nab Suspects Involved In Stocking Foreign Currencies

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 10:07 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violating the law with regard to stocking foreign currencies.

The raid was conducted at the residence of accused Aamir Iqbal in Latifabad unit 7 here on Monday night.

The team reportedly recovered 35 different currencies including the US Dollars and also detained accused Zarr Khan and his father Tanzeem Khan who worked with Aamir.

