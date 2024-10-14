Open Menu

FIA Nabbed Five Passengers Involved In Beggary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM

FIA nabbed five passengers involved in beggary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during the operation nabbed five passengers,including three women, for attempting to travel abroad with fake documents,involved in begging here at Multan airport on Monday.

According to an FIA spokesperson,the suspects-- Shahid Abbas, Adnan Haider, Samira Bibi, Shahnaz Mai, and Amna Mai,residents of various districts including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Jhang were attempting to travel to Saudia Arabia under the guise of performing Umrah.During checking, they failed to provide credible documentation regarding their hotel bookings and detail of travel expenses.It was also found that two of the accused were physically disabled,said spokesperson.

The accused were handed over to the FIA's Anti-Human Smuggling Circle for further legal proceedings.

