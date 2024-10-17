FIA Nabbed Three 'hawala/hundi' Operators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle Multan on Thursday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the hawala/hundi and illegal Currency exchange.
According to the spokesperson here,the suspects, identified as Hassan Adeel, Shahbaz Aslam, and Khurram Mukhtar residents of Burewala,were operating illegal currency exchanges without licenses.
The team also recovered huge amount of local and foreign currency including Rs. 2.45 million Pakistani currency, 10,020 Saudi Riyals, 5,170 UAE Dirhams,1,000 Malaysian Ringgits, 550 Australian Dollars, 520 Euros, 350 British Pounds, and 301 Omani Riyals.
A case was registered against them.
