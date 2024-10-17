Open Menu

FIA Nabbed Three 'hawala/hundi' Operators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

FIA nabbed three 'hawala/hundi' operators

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle Multan on Thursday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the hawala/hundi and illegal Currency exchange.

According to the spokesperson here,the suspects, identified as Hassan Adeel, Shahbaz Aslam, and Khurram Mukhtar residents of Burewala,were operating illegal currency exchanges without licenses.

The team also recovered huge amount of local and foreign currency including Rs. 2.45 million Pakistani currency, 10,020 Saudi Riyals, 5,170 UAE Dirhams,1,000 Malaysian Ringgits, 550 Australian Dollars, 520 Euros, 350 British Pounds, and 301 Omani Riyals.

A case was registered against them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan UAE Saudi Circle Burewala Currency Exchange Federal Investigation Agency Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

40 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

12 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

12 hours ago
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

12 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

12 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

12 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

12 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

12 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan