FIA nabs 144 human Traffickers, 248 cases registered in 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone on Friday released its annual performance report for 2024, highlighting significant achievements in combating human trafficking, electricity theft, and corruption.

Deputy Director Khawaja Hammad stated that FIA registered 248 cases against human traffickers during this year, leading to the arrest of 144 suspects involved in illegal human trafficking. The crackdown aimed to dismantle organized trafficking rings exploiting vulnerable individuals.

Khawaja Hammad said receiving over 1,800 inquiries related to various criminal activities, reflecting the public’s increasing confidence in the agency’s ability to address serious crimes.

These inquiries ranged from cases of fraud and cybercrime to corruption and human trafficking.

As part of FIA aggressive action against electricity theft campaign, the FIA arrested 25 individuals, including six employees of the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), for their involvement in illegal activities that caused significant financial losses to the public sector, he informed.

Moreover, the FIA successfully recovered over Rs 20 million through various operations during the year. This recovery included funds embezzled from public resources and proceeds from other illegal activities. He reiterated FIA teams commitment to curbing organized crime, safeguarding public resources, and creating a safer environment for citizens.