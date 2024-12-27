FIA Nabs 144 Human Traffickers, 248 Cases Registered In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 09:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone on Friday released its annual performance report for 2024, highlighting significant achievements in combating human trafficking, electricity theft, and corruption.
Deputy Director Khawaja Hammad stated that FIA registered 248 cases against human traffickers during this year, leading to the arrest of 144 suspects involved in illegal human trafficking. The crackdown aimed to dismantle organized trafficking rings exploiting vulnerable individuals.
Khawaja Hammad said receiving over 1,800 inquiries related to various criminal activities, reflecting the public’s increasing confidence in the agency’s ability to address serious crimes.
These inquiries ranged from cases of fraud and cybercrime to corruption and human trafficking.
As part of FIA aggressive action against electricity theft campaign, the FIA arrested 25 individuals, including six employees of the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), for their involvement in illegal activities that caused significant financial losses to the public sector, he informed.
Moreover, the FIA successfully recovered over Rs 20 million through various operations during the year. This recovery included funds embezzled from public resources and proceeds from other illegal activities. He reiterated FIA teams commitment to curbing organized crime, safeguarding public resources, and creating a safer environment for citizens.
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA nabs 144 human Traffickers, 248 cases registered in 20243 minutes ago
-
613 people airlifted from Kurram: Official3 minutes ago
-
No foreign pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Advisor3 minutes ago
-
AJK PM orders swift measures to end conflict among related state bodies to restore good conditions o ..3 minutes ago
-
.13 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on thalassemia awareness13 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns travel ban case against Shoaib Shaheen13 minutes ago
-
.13 minutes ago
-
BB Shaheed's 17th death anniversary observed13 minutes ago
-
Govt open to dialogue within constitutional limits: Siddiqui13 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa treats newborn’s eye tumor13 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves development projects of health, education social welfare sector13 minutes ago